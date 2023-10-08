都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

火星のユニークな夕日: クールなブルーの驚異

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月8日、2023年
火星のユニークな夕日: クールなブルーの驚異

The Perseverance Rover captured a stunning photograph of a Martian sunset on its 842nd day on Mars. In this otherworldly image, the Martian sky radiates a cool blue hue around the sun, quite unlike any Earthly sunset we have ever witnessed.

The logical explanation for this unique sunset lies in the differences between Mars and Earth. Mars is farther from the Sun, which means that sunlight on the Red Planet is not as powerful as on Earth, amounting to less than half the sunlight that Earth receives. Moreover, Mars has only a fraction of Earth’s atmosphere, composed mostly of carbon dioxide with traces of nitrogen and oxygen.

On Earth, sunlight interacts with oxygen, nitrogen, and other particles in the atmosphere, causing the scattering of blue light, which gives our planet its characteristic blue sky during the day. However, the Martian atmosphere interacts differently with sunlight. Instead of interacting with oxygen or nitrogen, sunlight on Mars interacts with iron-rich dust suspended in the thin atmosphere. This interaction scatters lower-frequency red light during the day, resulting in a red sky.

During twilight, the red light disperses, revealing a cool blue hue in the Martian sky due to the dusty haze. As atmospheric scientist Mark Lemmon explains, “The very fine dust on Mars is the right size so that blue light penetrates the atmosphere more efficiently. When the blue light scatters off the dust, it stays closer to the direction of the Sun than light of other colors does. The rest of the sky appears yellow to orange, as yellow and red light scatter all over the sky instead of being absorbed or staying close to the Sun.”

The twilight hour on Mars provides a unique opportunity for researchers to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere. The Mars rovers, like Perseverance and Curiosity, capture stunning images of dust and clouds against the dark backdrop during this time. These images aid scientists in detecting and studying dust and ice clouds, revealing insights into particle size changes within the clouds and how they evolve over time.

For nearly two decades, the Mars rovers have consistently captured the majesty of Mars’ sunsets, providing captivating photographs that continue to fascinate scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

ソース：

  • ScienceAlert

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント