天文学者が人類の拠点となる月上の理想的な場所を特定

Byロバート・アンドリュー

26月2023日、XNUMX年
A team of researchers has pinpointed a location on the moon that provides the ideal conditions for a future human base. Situated on the moon’s south pole, this area between two craters offers easy access to a significant amount of water and receives permanent sunlight. The presence of sunlight is critical for utilizing solar panels to generate power.

To identify the most suitable spot, scientists examined data from five different craters: de Gerlache, Henson, Sverdrup, Shackleton, and an unnamed crater. Factors considered included the distribution of water ice, slope angles, and the amount of sunlight available at each location. Additionally, the density of icy water, carbon dioxide, and other potential power sources were assessed. The researchers also prioritized the need for access and communication links with Earth.

After careful analysis, the team determined that the Henson crater offers the most favorable conditions for establishing the first human base on the moon. However, they believe that expansion to other areas will be possible in the future. According to team leader Giovanni Leone, the Sverdrup-Henson craters, where the Henson crater is located, provide a gateway for potential expansion.

It is important to note that the observations and conclusions made by the researchers are based on remote data analysis. Once the area is observed directly, there is a possibility that some details may change. Simeon Barber, a scientist from the Open University in the UK, emphasized the importance of obtaining “ground truth measurements” to provide more accurate information for future lunar base plans.

In summary, astronomers have identified a specific spot on the moon that possesses the necessary resources and conditions for a human base. The Henson crater, located on the moon’s south pole, is considered the best location for the initial base. This breakthrough provides a foundation for future lunar exploration and the potential for further expansion into neighboring areas.

