都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ブリティッシュコロンビア州南西部の住民は日食を観察するのに理想的な場所にいます

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月14日、2023年
ブリティッシュコロンビア州南西部の住民は日食を観察するのに理想的な場所にいます

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

The Canadian Pressによるこのレポートは、14年2023月XNUMX日に最初に発行されました。

ソース：
– カナダ通信社

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

逆pH依存性蛍光タンパク質:界面プロトンダイナミクスのリアルタイム可視化ツール

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Cookie の同意設定を管理することの重要性

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

逆pH依存性蛍光タンパク質:界面プロトンダイナミクスのリアルタイム可視化ツール

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Cookie の同意設定を管理することの重要性

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント