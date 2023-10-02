都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

中国とパキスタン、2024年の月探査で協力

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月2日、2023年
中国とパキスタン、2024年の月探査で協力

China’s next lunar mission, Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will not only be exploring the far side of the moon but will also carry a payload from Pakistan. This collaboration is a result of the two countries’ increasing cooperation in the space sector.

The Chang’e-6 mission, currently in research and development, aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon. This is significant as all previous lunar sampling missions by humans have taken place on the near side of the moon. The far side, which is generally older and contains the Aitken Basin, a major lunar landform, holds great scientific value.

To promote international cooperation, Chang’e-6 will carry payloads and satellite projects from different countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. A CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan extends beyond the lunar mission. Pakistan has already sent seeds to China’s space station, Tiangong, for research purposes. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring the possibility of joining both the Tiangong space station and the China-led base on the lunar South Pole through a formal agreement.

To ensure communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch its newly developed relay satellite, Queqiao-2 (Magpie Bridge-2), in the first half of 2024.

China’s lunar mission in 2024, with Pakistan’s contribution, will play a significant role in expanding our understanding of the moon’s far side and advancing global research in space exploration.

ソース：
– 新華社通信
– 環球時報新聞
– ドーン新聞

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント