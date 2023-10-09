都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

南極上空で拡大するオゾンホール

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月9日、2023年
南極上空で拡大するオゾンホール

A new study reveals that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has reached a size almost three times larger than Brazil. This assessment was made after analyzing satellite data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. The observations indicate that the gap may have been caused by the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano early in 2022, which released significant amounts of water vapor into the air.

Experts believe that the presence of water vapor could have resulted in the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds are where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can react and accelerate ozone depletion, according to Antje Inness, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The current size of the ozone hole spans approximately 26 million square kilometers, making it one of the largest on record. The last recorded instance of a similarly significant ozone hole occurred in 2000 when it reached around 28.4 million square kilometers in area.

The size of the ozone-depleting area varies throughout the year, typically peaking between August and October. During mid-September and mid-October, the hole is at its largest, primarily due to the rise in temperatures in the southern hemisphere. These warmer conditions result in increased ozone depletion.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas that forms a protective layer in Earth’s atmosphere, shielding us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. However, the discovery of an ozone hole above Antarctica in 1985 revealed the negative impacts of human activities using substances like CFCs on the depletion of the ozone layer. Since then, stringent regulations have been put in place to ban ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone hole is closely monitored.

ソース：
– European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite data
– Antje Inness, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service senior scientist
– スペースドットコム

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント