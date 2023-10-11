都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAの科学者が新たな洞察を求めて小惑星ベンヌのサンプルを調査

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月11日、2023年
NASAの科学者が新たな洞察を求めて小惑星ベンヌのサンプルを調査

Summary: Scientists at NASA are currently analyzing samples collected from asteroid Bennu that were brought back to Earth by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft. Initial analysis of the samples has revealed that they are rich in carbon and water-laden minerals, indicating the potential to provide new information about the formation of the Solar System. However, the exact quantity of the asteroid material that the spacecraft has captured is still uncertain. The Osiris-Rex team estimates that they have about 250 grams (9 ounces) in total, but further examination and weighing of the inner chamber used to store the fragments will be required to confirm this. Once fully extracted, a portion of the sample will be shared with researchers around the world, including scientists in the UK who will conduct further investigations. The Bennu materials were collected using a daring maneuver where the spacecraft approached and “high-fived” the asteroid. Studying these samples could shed light on the organic building blocks necessary for the origin of life on Earth and other celestial bodies within the Solar System.

The analysis of the samples involves various techniques, such as electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and computed tomography. These procedures will provide valuable data on the composition and structure of the asteroid materials. Scientists are particularly interested in Bennu because it likely retains the chemistry that existed during the formation of the planets around the Sun. They hypothesize that asteroids similar to Bennu may have contributed important components, such as water and organic molecules, to Earth. The results from studying the asteroid samples will help researchers better understand the complexity and origin of organic molecules, as well as their role in the development of life.

The Osiris-Rex teams aim to complete a range of studies by March and present their findings at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. Additionally, two major overview papers will be published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science, providing a comprehensive understanding of the Bennu samples.

ソース：
– BBC News: “Nasa hails ‘awesome’ recovery of asteroid sample” by Jonathan Amos
– BBC News: “Asteroid Bennu ‘is a journey back to our origins'” by Jonathan Amos
– NASA
– Kevin Church/BBC

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント