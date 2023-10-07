都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

2023 年の金環日食をアメリカ大陸で見られる場所

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月7日、2023年
2023 年の金環日食をアメリカ大陸で見られる場所

On Saturday, October 14, the Americas will be treated to a spectacular sight: an annular solar eclipse. This awe-inspiring event, also known as the ‘ring of fire’, will be visible in 10 countries, including eight states in the United States. To ensure that you don’t miss out, we have compiled a summary of where and when you can watch the annular solar eclipse both in person and online.

NASA has even released an interactive map which allows you to track the eclipse down to the last second. The eclipse will begin in Oregon and move down through the U.S. to Texas, before crossing over to Mexico and continuing through countries such as Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ will be experienced by viewers off the coast of Nicaragua in the Gulf of Mexico, lasting approximately 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

Notable locations and cities where the ring of fire will be visible include Oregon Dunes and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, Great Basin National Park in Nevada, Bryce Canyon National Park and Canyonlands National Park in Utah, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Albuquerque in New Mexico, Corpus Christi in Texas, and Edzná Maya archaeological site in the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. The specific local times and durations of the ‘ring of fire’ at each location can be found in a list provided by French eclipse expert, Xavier Jubier.

It’s important to remember that viewing the solar eclipse directly can be extremely dangerous. To observe the eclipse safely, you must use solar filters at all times. Whether you are witnessing a partial solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse, the risks are the same. Be sure to wear proper solar eclipse glasses and ensure that cameras, telescopes, and binoculars have solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

For more information on how to safely observe the sun during the eclipse, consult our comprehensive guide on safe solar observations.

ソース：
– NASA
– Xavier Jubier

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

MITが1型糖尿病治療用の埋め込み型デバイスを開発

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジーランディアの地質史: 地球の隠れた大陸

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

地質学者がポントスという名前のこれまで知られていなかった構造プレートを発見

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

MITが1型糖尿病治療用の埋め込み型デバイスを開発

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジーランディアの地質史: 地球の隠れた大陸

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

地質学者がポントスという名前のこれまで知られていなかった構造プレートを発見

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

さまざまな要因で沈没するニューヨーク市、衛星画像で明らかに

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント