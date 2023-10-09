都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

アンモニアにおける水素原子の移動性と陽子移動に関する新たな洞察

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月9日、2023年
アンモニアにおける水素原子の移動性と陽子移動に関する新たな洞察

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have successfully captured the movement of fast-moving hydrogen atoms within ammonia molecules. The study utilized ultrafast electron diffraction (UED) to observe the dissociation of hydrogen from ammonia. This groundbreaking technique allows scientists to investigate hydrogen transfers, which are crucial in many biological and chemical processes.

Proton transfers, which involve the movement of a single proton between molecules, play a key role in various activities such as enzyme catalysis and mitochondrial function. However, these processes occur within femtoseconds, making it challenging to capture them in motion.

Traditionally, X-ray scattering has been used to study molecular structure changes. However, X-rays only interact with electrons and not atomic nuclei, limiting the accuracy of the approach.

To address this limitation, the research team led by scientist Thomas Wolf employed the MeV-UED, an ultrafast electron diffraction camera. They used UV light to break a hydrogen-nitrogen bond in ammonia and then directed an electron beam through the molecule to collect the diffracted electrons.

The team not only recorded the signals of hydrogen atom detachment but also observed the corresponding structural changes in the molecule. By analyzing the scattered electrons at various angles, they were able to distinguish between the signals from the nuclei and the electrons.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the complex process of proton transfer and its role in chemical and biological activities. Understanding the behavior of protons has significant implications in structural biology, where existing technologies face challenges in observing them.

In future experiments, the researchers plan to use X-rays at SLAC’s X-ray laser facility to compare the results. They also intend to enhance the experiment’s resolution and temporal resolution to capture individual stages of proton dissociation over time.

This study was supported by the DOE Office of Science, and the MeV-UED is a device at the SLAC LCLS X-ray laser facility.

ジャーナルリファレンス：
Elio, G., et al. (2023) Femtosecond Electronic and Hydrogen Structural Dynamics in Ammonia Imaged with Ultrafast Electron Diffraction. Physical Review Letters. doi:10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.143001.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント