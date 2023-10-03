都市生活

地球低軌道上の商業衛星の明るさが天文学者に懸念を引き起こす

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月3日、2023年
A prototype satellite called BlueWalker 3, launched by AST SpaceMobile in September 2022, has become one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Observations conducted by researchers from the International Astronomical Union’s Center for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS) revealed that, at times, BlueWalker 3 is brighter than most stars and planets visible from Earth. These findings highlight the growing concern among astronomers regarding the influx of private space ventures in low-Earth orbit and the potential interference with research and the night sky.

The CPS team tracked BlueWalker 3 for 130 days, observing that its large antenna array, measuring nearly 700 square feet, reflects sunlight and causes its brightness to fluctuate. The brightness of the satellite depends on factors such as its position in relation to the sun and the viewing angle. The observations were conducted from multiple sites across the globe, including Chile, the US, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Morocco.

Siegfried Eggl, one of the co-authors of the study, expressed concern over the trend of larger and brighter commercial satellites. While these satellites contribute to improved communications, minimizing their disruption of scientific observations is crucial. AST SpaceMobile plans to deploy approximately 100 cellular broadband satellites based on the BlueWalker 3 design.

SpaceX, known for its Starlink satellites, has also faced scrutiny for their potential impact on the night sky. The company has experimented with dark coatings to reduce the amount of reflected light, but these efforts have had limited success. Astronomers argue that additional strategies need to be developed to work around the artificial constellations created by commercial satellites. Moreover, aside from visibility concerns, the saturation of low-Earth orbit with commercial satellites poses a threat to radio astronomy, as these satellites, including BlueWalker 3, can interfere with radio telescope observations.

The findings of the study conducted by the CPS are aligned with a separate study that revealed Starlink satellites are leaking unintentional electromagnetic radiation, which poses a risk of disrupting radio telescope observations.

ソース：
– ネイチャージャーナル
– International Astronomical Union’s Center for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS)

