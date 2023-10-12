都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAとSpaceX、画期的なミッションでプシュケ小惑星を探査

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月12日、2023年
NASAとSpaceX、画期的なミッションでプシュケ小惑星を探査

In an unprecedented mission, NASA and SpaceX have joined forces to investigate the Psyche asteroid, one of the earliest asteroids discovered. This unique collaboration aims to conduct extensive research and studies on the metallic-rich asteroid.

Scheduled for launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket will propel NASA’s Psyche mission. Named after the target asteroid, Psyche was a chosen mission within NASA’s Discovery Program, which focuses on cost-effective solar system exploration. Originally planned for October 5, the launch was delayed for one week to complete verification of parameters for the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

Psyche stands out among asteroids due to its distinction as the 16th ever discovered, according to Arizona State University. Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis first spotted it in 1852 and named it after the ancient Greek goddess of the soul.

The high metal content of Psyche is what captivates astronomers the most. It is possible that the asteroid comprises metals from the core of a planetesimal, a crucial building block in the formation of planetary systems.

Positioned over 500 million kilometers away from Earth, Psyche poses quite a distance to traverse. It will take approximately six years for the Psyche mission to reach its destination. With a surface area of around 165,800 square kilometers, the asteroid surpasses the land area of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Utilizing low-thrust solar-electric propulsion, the Psyche mission’s spacecraft will utilize a Mars fly-by and gravitational assist maneuvers during its journey. Once it arrives at the asteroid, it will conduct scientific observations from four staging orbits, progressively approaching the asteroid for detailed study and analysis.

This pioneering mission promises to unveil valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids, marking a significant milestone in the field of space exploration.

ソース：
– NASA
–アリゾナ州立大学

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント