宇宙の古代の驚異が明らかに: ウェッブとチャンドラの共同作業

In a groundbreaking revelation that has left the scientific community in awe, researchers have uncovered the existence of the most ancient black hole ever detected. This celestial giant came into being a mere 470 million years after the universe was born during the notorious event known as the Big Bang.

The incredible discovery was made possible through the combined efforts of two pioneering space observatories: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. These two incredible instruments have worked in perfect synergy over the past year to unravel the mysteries of this cosmic marvel.

This newly discovered black hole is an absolute behemoth, measuring a staggering ten times larger than the black hole residing at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy. Its astounding age is estimated to be around 13.2 billion years, as the universe itself is roughly 13.7 billion years old.

What sets this ancient black hole apart is its sheer mass. Scientists believe that its weight ranges from 10% to 100% of the combined mass of all the stars within its host galaxy. Such proportions are unheard of in the black holes found in our Milky Way or nearby galaxies. Normally, black holes make up a mere 0.1% of their respective galaxy’s mass.

The scientific community theorizes that this colossal black hole formed from the collapse of massive gas clouds within a galaxy located adjacent to another galaxy that contained stars. Over time, these two galaxies merged, with the newly discovered black hole eventually taking over the central position.

To uncover this distant cosmic relic, the Webb and Chandra telescopes utilized a technique called gravitational lensing. By magnifying the region of space housing the galaxy UHZ1 and its black hole, they were able to observe this ancient wonder. This was achieved by harnessing the light emanating from a cluster of galaxies located a mere 3.2 billion light-years away, which acted as a lens to amplify the distant image.

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched in 2021, is hailed as the most advanced and powerful space observatory ever created. Situated a million miles from Earth, it possesses a primary mirror composed of 18 hexagonal segments constructed from beryllium with a gold-plated finish. This cutting-edge instrument enables the unrivaled exploration of celestial objects in the infrared spectrum.

The Chandra X-ray Observatory, on the other hand, was launched by NASA in 1999 and is named after the renowned astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Equipped with high-angular-resolution mirrors, it is capable of detecting X-ray sources that are 100 times fainter than previous telescopes.

This incredible collaboration between the Webb and Chandra telescopes has not only provided an unprecedented glimpse into the distant past of our universe but has also opened up a new realm of possibilities in our quest to understand the cosmos.

よくある質問(FAQs)

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡とは？

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space observatory ever deployed. Launched in 2021, it observes the universe in the infrared spectrum, allowing for detailed exploration of celestial objects.

重力レンズとは何ですか?

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon caused by the bending of light around massive objects. It can act as a magnifying lens, allowing distant objects to be observed more clearly.

How distant is the black hole recently discovered?

The newly discovered black hole is estimated to be 13.2 billion years old, dating back to a mere 470 million years after the Big Bang.

What is the Chandra X-ray Observatory?

The Chandra X-ray Observatory is a space telescope launched in 1999. It is named after Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar and is known for its exceptional sensitivity in detecting faint X-ray sources.