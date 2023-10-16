都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

強誘電性を利用した先進エレクトロニクスとデータストレージへの新しいアプローチ

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月16日、2023年
強誘電性を利用した先進エレクトロニクスとデータストレージへの新しいアプローチ

A recent study conducted by researchers from Flinders University and UNSW Sydney has explored the use of switchable polarization in a new class of silicon compatible metal oxides. These findings have the potential to pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices, including high-density data storage, ultra-low energy electronics, flexible energy harvesting, and wearable devices.

The research focused on the observation of nanoscale intrinsic ferroelectricity in thin films of magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. This property, similar to magnetism, is characterized by permanent electric polarization resulting from electric dipoles with oppositely charged ends. The ability to switch the polarization between different states makes these materials highly valuable for technological applications, such as fast nano-electronic computer memory and low-energy electronic devices.

This study is significant because it introduces a new class of silicon-compatible metal oxides with wurtzite crystal structures, offering simpler materials for advanced devices. The researchers believe that these findings have important implications for the development of new technology.

Traditionally, this property has been found in complex perovskite oxides that are challenging to integrate into semiconductor manufacturing processes due to strict processing requirements. However, the new class of metal oxides discovered in this study provides a potential solution to this challenge.

This research opens up possibilities for the advancement of electronic devices and data storage by harnessing the power of ferroelectricity. It paves the way for the development of more efficient and versatile technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

ソース：
– Haoze Zhang et al, Robust Switchable Polarization and Coupled Electronic Characteristics of Magnesium-Doped Zinc Oxide, ACS Nano (2023).
Phys.org

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

中国の科学者が世界最大の「ゴースト粒子」検出器を構築

10月17日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

2D マテリアルの進歩と応用に関する洞察

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

新しい AI システムは超新星を検出して分類できる

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

中国の科学者が世界最大の「ゴースト粒子」検出器を構築

10月17日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

2D マテリアルの進歩と応用に関する洞察

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

新しい AI システムは超新星を検出して分類できる

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

オリオン座流星群: 夜空の壮観なショー

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント