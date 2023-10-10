都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

科学者たちは金属の自己修復を観察し、XNUMX年前の理論を裏付ける

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月10日、2023年
科学者たちは金属の自己修復を観察し、XNUMX年前の理論を裏付ける

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have observed self-healing in metals, confirming a theory predicted by Dr. Michael Demkowicz a decade ago. The scientists discovered that a microscopic crack in platinum, caused by repetitive stretching, stopped growing and began to heal itself. This unexpected phenomenon was observed during fracture experiments on nanocrystalline metals.

Dr. Demkowicz, a professor at Texas A&M University, and his student, Guoxiang Xu, accidentally observed spontaneous healing in a simulation of fracture ten years ago. While skeptical at first, they discovered that other researchers had also observed the same effect in their modeling work.

Both the simulation and the recent experiment used nanocrystalline metals with a small grain size, making it easier to study self-healing. The researchers found that grain boundaries, common in many metals and alloys, can affect crack healing depending on the direction of boundary migration relative to the crack.

The impact of this work is moving the theoretical prediction of self-healing in metals from the drawing board to reality. However, the researchers note that optimizing microstructures for self-healing is a challenging task that requires further investigation.

The potential applications of self-healing metals are wide-ranging. Additional research is needed to determine if self-healing is possible in conventional metals with larger grain sizes. It is important to note that the experiments were conducted in a vacuum environment, and the presence of foreign matter could interfere with the healing process.

The confirmation of the self-healing phenomenon in metals is not only an exciting experiment but also a validation of theoretical models of material behavior. Dr. Demkowicz believes that this finding brings hope that these models are on the right track.

This research, titled “Autonomous healing of fatigue cracks via cold welding”, was published in the journal Nature.

ソース：

– Sandia National Laboratories – http://www.sandia.gov/
– Texas A&M University – https://www.tamu.edu/
– Nature – https://www.nature.com/

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

銀河NGC 6946の大規模乱気流を調査

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

惑星状星雲の中心星がその生涯に光を当てる

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

よく知られた核反応に関する新たな視点: 水素燃焼のより遅いバーンイン段階

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

銀河NGC 6946の大規模乱気流を調査

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

惑星状星雲の中心星がその生涯に光を当てる

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

よく知られた核反応に関する新たな視点: 水素燃焼のより遅いバーンイン段階

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

グリシン: 生体適合性電気機械装置に有望な材料

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント