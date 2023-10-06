都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

宇宙科学者、チャンドラヤーン3号の月着陸船と月面探査車が目覚める見込みはないと語る

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
宇宙科学者、チャンドラヤーン3号の月着陸船と月面探査車が目覚める見込みはないと語る

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

ソース：

– PTI

– イスロ

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

新しい研究は、人類が23,000年前にアメリカ大陸に定住したことを示唆しています

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

14,300年前の大規模な太陽嵐を科学者が発見

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

小惑星アポフィスの探査: NASA の OSIRIS-APEX ミッション

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい研究は、人類が23,000年前にアメリカ大陸に定住したことを示唆しています

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

14,300年前の大規模な太陽嵐を科学者が発見

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

小惑星アポフィスの探査: NASA の OSIRIS-APEX ミッション

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の出来事が農業の誕生に与えた影響

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント