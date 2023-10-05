都市生活

紫外線の下で光る動物: 興味深い発見

A recent study conducted by Kenny Travouillon and his team of researchers in Australia has revealed a fascinating fact about certain animals – they glow under UV light. In their paper, the researchers identified 125 animals across all 27 orders of mammals that exhibit this unique characteristic. Surprisingly, some well-known Australian creatures, such as wombats, platypuses, and koalas, were among the UV glow-in-the-dark animals.

According to Travouillon, animals with white or very light-colored fur and pale skin tend to glow under UV light. This phenomenon appears to be widespread among mammal species. He likened it to lighter hair glowing under nightclub lights, suggesting that the fluorescence in these animals may serve to enhance visual signaling, particularly for nocturnal species.

Although the researchers did not establish a definitive reason for this fluorescence, they hypothesize that it may be a means of making the animals’ skin and fur appear brighter. This brightness could potentially help with communication and recognition among individuals, especially in low-light conditions.

As for the benefits of being an animal that glows under UV light, Travouillon admits that it remains unclear. Further research is needed to explore the advantages, if any, that these animals derive from their glowing characteristics.

This intriguing revelation sheds light on the diverse and often surprising adaptations found in the animal kingdom. It is a reminder that there is still much to discover and understand about the natural world and its inhabitants.

