科学者たちは地球のマントルに貴金属が存在するという新たなシナリオを発見

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月12日、2023年
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that explains the presence of precious metals such as gold and platinum in the Earth’s mantle. Through simulations and models, researchers have found that impact-driven mixing of mantle materials can prevent metals from sinking completely into the Earth’s core.

The formation of the Moon around 4.5 billion years ago was a result of a collision between Earth and a Mars-sized planet. This era of bombardment, known as “late accretion,” also brought planetesimals, including highly siderophile elements (HSEs) like gold and platinum, to Earth.

Previous simulations showed that when planetesimals penetrate Earth’s mantle, only small amounts of metals are assimilated, with the majority sinking into the core. This raised the question of how Earth obtained its precious metals.

To address this, scientists developed new simulations that consider the mixing of impacting planetesimals with mantle materials. The simulations focused on a three-phase system: solid silicate minerals, molten silicate magma, and liquid metal. By combining the rapid dynamics of this system with long-term mixing provided by mantle convection, the retention of HSEs in the mantle became feasible.

In this scenario, an impactor crashes into the Earth, creating a localized liquid magma ocean where heavy metals sink. As these metals reach the partially molten region beneath, they percolate through the melt and slowly sink towards the bottom of the mantle. The molten mantle then solidifies, trapping the metals. The process of mantle convection, driven by heat from the Earth’s core, carries these metals and redistributes them over time.

This discovery provides a geophysically viable explanation for the presence of precious metals in the Earth’s mantle. It highlights the significance of impact-driven mixing in shaping the composition of our planet, billions of years ago.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) paper, Yale University.

定義：
– Late accretion: The period of intense bombardment of a planet or moon by planetesimals after its initial formation.
– Siderophile elements: Metals with a strong affinity for iron.
– Mantle convection: The rising and sinking of hot and cold mantle material, which redistributes materials within the mantle.

