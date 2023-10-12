都市生活

SpaceX の Starlink Direct to Cell Service により衛星経由でセルラー接続を提供

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月12日、2023年
SpaceX has unveiled a new webpage promoting its upcoming “Starlink Direct to Cell” service, which aims to offer cellular connectivity to existing LTE phones through satellite technology. The service is set to roll out in stages, with texting services being introduced in 2024, followed by voice and data capabilities in 2025. Additionally, the service will support Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

According to SpaceX’s website, the “Direct to Cell” service will seamlessly provide access to text, voice, and data without requiring any changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps on existing LTE phones. Despite potentially slower speeds of two to four megabits per second compared to terrestrial networks, the key advantage of the service lies in its extensive coverage. T-Mobile, the US partner of SpaceX, stated in a press release that the service will be available in various locations across the continental US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters, even beyond the reach of T-Mobile’s network.

The utilization of satellite connectivity for smartphones has gained prominence in recent years. For instance, Apple introduced an Emergency SOS feature on iPhone 14 and newer models, enabling them to send limited messages and location information via satellite during emergency situations. Additionally, AST SpaceMobile, a cellular satellite company backed by AT&T, recently achieved the milestone of making the first satellite call over 5G from an unmodified smartphone.

These developments in satellite connectivity offer enhanced communication options and wider coverage for smartphone users, particularly in remote areas or during emergencies. As SpaceX advances its Starlink Direct to Cell service, it holds promise for delivering expanded mobile connectivity in the future.

定義：
– LTE: Long-Term Evolution, a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals.
– IoT: Internet of Things, a network of interconnected objects that can collect and exchange data.

ソース：
– Source article: The Verge, Jon Porter
– PCマガジン

