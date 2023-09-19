西オーストラリア州での発見がピンクダイヤモンドの新たな鉱床につながる可能性

Researchers studying the Argyle diamond deposit in Western Australia have made a significant discovery that could uncover new deposits of highly sought-after pink diamonds, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications. The Argyle diamond mine, which is now closed, was the source of 90% of the world’s colored gemstones. Pink diamonds of the highest quality can fetch tens of millions of dollars.

Using lasers to analyze minerals and rocks extracted from the Argyle deposit, the researchers found that the site where the pink diamonds were formed is associated with the breakup of an ancient supercontinent called Nuna, which occurred approximately 1.3 billion years ago. The area where the mine is located experienced stretching during this breakup, creating gaps in the Earth’s crust that allowed magma to travel to the surface, bringing along with it the pink diamonds.

Traditionally, diamond deposits are found within volcanic rocks in the middle of ancient continents. However, for diamonds to exhibit pink or red color, they must undergo intense forces from colliding tectonic plates, which alter their crystal structures. The collision of Western Australia and Northern Australia around 1.8 billion years ago resulted in the transformation of colorless diamonds into pink diamonds deep below the Earth’s crust.

The research team discovered that the Argyle deposits are 1.3 billion years old, indicating that they formed during the breakup of the supercontinent Nuna. The study suggests that the junctures of ancient continents, formed during the breakup of supercontinents, may play a crucial role in the formation of pink diamond deposits. This finding could guide exploration efforts in the search for new pink diamond-bearing volcanoes, potentially leading to the discovery of similar deposits in Australia and other parts of the world.

To summarize, researchers studying Western Australia’s Argyle diamond deposit have identified the geological conditions necessary for the formation of pink diamonds. The breakup of the ancient supercontinent Nuna created gaps in the Earth’s crust, allowing magma to carry pink diamonds to the surface. The discovery suggests that the junctures of ancient continents may hold the key to finding new pink diamond deposits.