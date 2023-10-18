都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

Newly Discovered Patterns in the Sun’s Layers Provide Insight into Solar Mystery

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月18日、2023年
Newly Discovered Patterns in the Sun’s Layers Provide Insight into Solar Mystery

Astronomers have made significant progress in unraveling one of the sun’s enduring mysteries by capturing groundbreaking data from the sun’s magnetic field. The data was collected by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii, the most powerful solar telescope in the world. The captured data has provided the most detailed representations of the sun’s magnetic field on its ‘quiet’ surface.

The international team of scientists involved in the research, including researchers from the University of Sheffield, believe that this data has implications for understanding energy transfer between the sun’s layers. It may also help explain why the outermost layer of the sun, known as the corona, is hundreds of times hotter than the surface, known as the photosphere, which is contrary to what would be expected.

The observations from the DKIST reveal and confirm a serpentine topology of the magnetic field in the lower solar atmosphere, known as the chromosphere. Understanding the magnetic field geometry is crucial for comprehending the various energetic phenomena that drive plasma dynamics in the solar atmosphere. These magnetic fields are also thought to be responsible for powering the largest explosions in the solar system known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

The DKIST, inaugurated in 2022, is a groundbreaking solar optical telescope that enables record-breaking observations of the sun. The telescope has a resolving power that is equivalent to seeing a 50p coin in Manchester from London. The project, led by Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with various institutions, has harnessed the power of DKIST to reveal a new complex pattern of energy in the sun’s magnetic field that resembles a snake-like variation.

Previous studies on the heat variations between the corona and photosphere have mainly focused on sunspots, which are large and highly magnetic regions. However, the researchers have discovered that the so-called ‘quiet sun’ contains convective cells called ‘granules’ that have weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields. These granules may hold the key to balancing the energy budget of the chromosphere.

The research team used DKIST to observe small-scale variations in the magnetic-field direction in the quiet photosphere. The unexpected discovery of a complex pattern consistent with a snake-like variation in magnetic orientation suggests the release of energy through a process called magnetic reconnection. This is when two magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions interact and release energy that contributes to atmospheric heating.

These findings bring scientists one step closer to understanding the mysteries of the sun. By unraveling the complexities of the sun’s magnetic field, researchers hope to shed light on the mechanisms responsible for powering the sun and its explosive behavior.

Title: Newly Discovered Patterns in the Sun’s Layers Provide Insight into Solar Mystery

ソース：
– シェフィールド大学

引用：
– Ryan J. Campbell et al, DKIST Unveils the Serpentine Topology of Quiet Sun Magnetism in the Photosphere, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85d

Source: University of Sheffield (phys.org)

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

南アフリカのマルビノキホサン生物地域の盛衰

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

太陽科学者は太陽の神秘的な外部大気の理解に前進

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

キャンドルのより安全な代替品: キャンドルウォーマーランプ

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

南アフリカのマルビノキホサン生物地域の盛衰

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

太陽科学者は太陽の神秘的な外部大気の理解に前進

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

キャンドルのより安全な代替品: キャンドルウォーマーランプ

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA の Artemis 25 コア ステージに搭載された 2 つの RS-XNUMX エンジンすべて

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント