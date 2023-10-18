都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

天文学者は最先端の太陽望遠鏡を使用して太陽の磁場について新たな洞察を得る

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月18日、2023年
天文学者は最先端の太陽望遠鏡を使用して太陽の磁場について新たな洞察を得る

Astronomers have made significant progress in unraveling the mysteries of the Sun’s magnetic field, thanks to groundbreaking data collected from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii. This powerful solar telescope, operated by the US National Science Foundation (NSF), has provided the most detailed representations of the Sun’s magnetic field to date.

One of the key findings from the data is the discovery of a serpentine or snake-like topology in the magnetic field of the Sun’s “quiet” surface, also known as the chromosphere. This new insight into the magnetic field geometry is crucial for understanding the energetic phenomena that drive the dynamics of the plasma in the solar atmosphere.

The researchers, including scientists from the University of Sheffield in the UK, believe that this data can help address a longstanding conundrum in astrophysics: the drastic difference in temperatures between the Sun’s outermost layer, known as the corona, and its surface, the photosphere. The corona is hundreds of times hotter than the photosphere, contrary to what would be expected.

The snake-like pattern in the magnetic field may play a role in energizing the solar plasma to temperatures of millions of Kelvins. These magnetic fields are also believed to be responsible for the largest explosions in the Solar System, known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

Previously, most research on heat variations between the corona and photosphere focused on sunspots, large and highly magnetic regions on the Sun’s surface. However, the new findings highlight the importance of studying the “quiet sun” and its convective cells called “granules,” which harbor weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields.

The DKIST’s unprecedented resolving power has allowed researchers to detect the complex variations in the magnetic-field direction, suggesting the occurrence of magnetic reconnection. This process involves two magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions interacting and releasing energy that contributes to the heating of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The research conducted by an international team of scientists, including those from Queen’s University Belfast, the NSF’s National Solar Observatory, and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This breakthrough represents a significant step towards comprehending the workings of our life-giving star, the Sun. The DKIST solar telescope has opened up new avenues in solar physics and provided fascinating results that have generated excitement among scientists across different institutions.

Source: The University of Sheffield, Science and Technology Facilities Council, Queen’s University Belfast.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

構造を不安定にする変異により Bcl-2 がアポトーシス促進タンパク質に変化する

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

欧州宇宙機関が宇宙技術を地球に応用するイノベーターに挑戦

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

科学者は光を操作して、光学技術の進歩と 6G 通信のために重力の影響を受けているかのように動作させる

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

構造を不安定にする変異により Bcl-2 がアポトーシス促進タンパク質に変化する

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

欧州宇宙機関が宇宙技術を地球に応用するイノベーターに挑戦

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

科学者は光を操作して、光学技術の進歩と 6G 通信のために重力の影響を受けているかのように動作させる

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

完全に保存されたコウモリの頭蓋骨の発見はコウモリの初期進化に新たな光を当てる

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント