中性子星の合体が重元素の生成者であることを裏付ける新たな証拠

In a groundbreaking discovery, physicists from Japan and Lithuania have uncovered compelling evidence that tellurium, an essential element on Earth, is produced during neutron star mergers. This finding enhances the hypothesis that neutron star mergers are responsible for the majority of heavy elements found in the vast expanse of the universe.

The production of heavy nuclei, those that are heavier than silver, is primarily explained by a nuclear reaction process called the rapid neutron-capture process (r-process). This process occurs in environments where a high density of free neutrons exists. In these conditions, nuclei can capture neutrons faster than they can undergo beta-decay, resulting in the formation of neutron-rich nuclei with specific atomic mass numbers, such as 80, 130, and 196.

The abundance patterns of heavy elements in our solar system, including tellurium, further solidify the notion that the r-process is the origin of these elements on Earth. Previous theories postulated that the r-process primarily takes place in matter expelled during the dramatic collisions of neutron stars, resulting in an awe-inspiring phenomenon known as a kilonova.

The existence of kilonovae garnered confirmation in 2017 when gravitational waves emitted from a neutron star merger, specifically GW170817, were detected. Subsequent observations of this transient event emitting radiation equivalent to a billion suns provided further evidence of the presence of r-process elements. Initial observations of the kilonova’s spectrum revealed absorption signatures of strontium, cerium, and lanthanide elements, which were later dominated by emission features.

To deepen their understanding of the radiative properties of the nebular phase associated with kilonovae, researchers created models that simulated emission lines of various heavy elements, including tellurium. These models successfully predicted a strong emission line at 2.1 micrometers, aligning with an unexplained feature found in GW170817’s spectrum. This emission line strongly indicates the production of approximately one-thousandth of a solar mass of tellurium during the kilonova event.

Furthermore, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) played a pivotal role in providing additional evidence of the r-process occurring during neutron star mergers. When studying the exceptionally bright gamma-ray burst GRB230307A, the JWST detected an infrared spectrum that exhibited similarities to GW170817. This spectrum also showcased the characteristic 2.1 micrometer feature associated with tellurium, offering yet another clue about the occurrence of a kilonova event.

The JWST’s sensitivity allowed for the observation of GRB230307A, which lies almost one billion light-years away. This achievement underscores the remarkable capabilities of the telescope and instills optimism in researchers regarding future observations of kilonovae. These observations aim to unravel the intricate origins of all elements in the periodic table by examining the diverse range of nuclei created during these mesmerizing yet cataclysmic mergers.

よくある質問

What is the r-process?

The r-process, or rapid neutron-capture process, is a nuclear reaction that occurs in environments with a high density of free neutrons. During this process, nuclei capture neutrons at a faster rate than they decay, leading to the synthesis of heavy nuclei.

キロノバとは何？

A kilonova is an astronomical event that takes place during the merger of two neutron stars. It generates an intense burst of energy, akin to that of a thousand novae, but not as bright as a supernova.

What role does tellurium play in neutron star mergers?

The discovery of tellurium in the spectra of kilonovae offers compelling evidence that this element is produced during neutron star mergers. Its presence further supports the hypothesis that these cosmic events are responsible for the creation of heavy elements throughout the universe.