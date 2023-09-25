都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい AI 技術は火星の生命探査に革命をもたらす可能性がある

Byガブリエル・ボータ

25月2023日、XNUMX年
新しい AI 技術は火星の生命探査に革命をもたらす可能性がある

Scientists have developed a new machine learning technique that can determine the origin of a sample and distinguish between biological and non-biological materials with 90% accuracy. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study suggests that sensors equipped with this AI technology could be used on Mars rovers to search for signs of life. The method involves analyzing the molecular patterns and component parts of a sample to identify its origin.

According to Dr. Robert Hazen of the Carnegie Institution for Science, co-leader of the research, this breakthrough could revolutionize the search for extraterrestrial life. It not only has implications for understanding the origin and chemistry of early life on Earth but also opens up the possibility of using smart sensors on robotic spacecraft to search for signs of life before samples are returned to Earth.

The researchers trained AI algorithms using datasets of 134 known biotic and abiotic samples. The AI was then able to accurately identify samples that originated from living things, ancient life altered by geological processes, and samples with abiotic origins. This means that scientists could potentially use this technique to determine if Mars samples were once alive.

While the method still requires further refinement to match NASA’s protocols, it could be used on NASA’s Perseverance rover, which is currently collecting samples on the surface of Mars. Hazen believes that data already collected by the rover could potentially provide evidence of molecules from an organic Martian biosphere.

This new AI-driven technique also has broader implications. It could help shed light on the origins of 3.5 billion-year-old sediments found in Western Australia that may contain Earth’s oldest fossil microbes. Additionally, it could have applications in biology, paleontology, and archaeology.

Overall, this breakthrough has the potential to significantly advance the search for life beyond Earth. It not only allows scientists to identify signs of life on Mars but also offers insights into the diversity and origins of life in the universe.

ソース：
– 米国科学アカデミー紀要
– Carnegie Institution for Science
– NASA

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

素晴らしいオーロラのショーの準備をしましょう

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

チヌ実験が核セキュリティとエネルギー炉を強化

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

新しい研究は、人間と哺乳類は地球上であと250億XNUMX千万年しか生き残れないかもしれないと予測しています

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

素晴らしいオーロラのショーの準備をしましょう

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

チヌ実験が核セキュリティとエネルギー炉を強化

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

新しい研究は、人間と哺乳類は地球上であと250億XNUMX千万年しか生き残れないかもしれないと予測しています

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

新発見：宇宙でトリプトファンが検出、星形成領域にアミノ酸が存在することを示唆

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント