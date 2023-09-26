都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新発見：宇宙でトリプトファンが検出、星形成領域にアミノ酸が存在することを示唆

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

26月2023日、XNUMX年
新発見：宇宙でトリプトファンが検出、星形成領域にアミノ酸が存在することを示唆

A recent study conducted by astrophysicist Susana Iglesias Groth, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), has revealed the detection of tryptophan in a star-forming region called IC 348, located in the Perseus constellation. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid necessary for protein synthesis, and this is the first time it has been identified in interstellar space.

Through the analysis of data collected by the Spitzer Space Observatory, over ten emission bands related to tryptophan were identified, confirming its presence in IC 348. This discovery is significant since no other amino acids have been confirmed to exist in any other star-forming region.

Iglesias Groth suggests that the presence of tryptophan, and possibly other amino acids, in the gas from which stars and planets form may be common. Furthermore, it is believed that these amino acids could potentially enrich the gas in protoplanetary discs and the atmospheres of young exoplanets, possibly playing a role in the emergence of life.

The temperature at which tryptophan exists in the gas of IC 348 was estimated to be around 280 Kelvin, which is similar to the temperatures measured for molecular hydrogen and water in the interstellar medium of the same region. Additionally, the abundance of tryptophan was found to be around ten billion times less than that of molecular hydrogen.

This discovery has implications for our understanding of the origins and prevalence of life in the universe. The presence of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, in star-forming regions suggests that the development of living organisms could be more common in our galaxy than previously predicted. Further research will be necessary to explore the presence of other amino acids and their role in the formation of life.

Source: “A search for tryptophan in the gas of the IC 348 star cluster of the Perseus molecular cloud” by Susana Iglesias-Groth, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad1535

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

NASA宇宙飛行士フランク・ルビオ、記録破りの宇宙飛行を経て地球へ帰還

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ISRO会長：地球の将来に関する疑問に答える金星探査ミッション

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASA宇宙飛行士フランク・ルビオ、記録破りの宇宙飛行を経て地球へ帰還

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ISRO会長：地球の将来に関する疑問に答える金星探査ミッション

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント