都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ヨーロッパでホモ・サピエンスと共存するネアンデルタール人は草食動物の収容能力の影響を受けている可能性がある

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
ヨーロッパでホモ・サピエンスと共存するネアンデルタール人は草食動物の収容能力の影響を受けている可能性がある

A recent study conducted by evolutionary scientists at Universidad de Cantabria in Spain, in collaboration with a researcher from Mott MacDonald Ltd. in the UK, suggests that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted for longer periods in Europe, especially in regions with a high abundance of herbivores.

Prior research has indicated that the arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe led to the extinction of Neanderthals, but the details of this process remain unclear. The new study challenges this notion, proposing that the disappearance of Neanderthals during the emergence of Homo sapiens may have been coincidental.

To investigate the history of coexistence between the two hominin species, the research team constructed a database of herbivore species in Europe approximately 60,000 years ago when both Homo sapiens and Neanderthals inhabited the continent. This period was also marked by significant climate change.

By comparing climatic changes with different European regions, the researchers developed a model to identify areas with more or less challenging climate conditions. They then created a chronological timeline of the disappearance of Neanderthals in each identified region and compared it with differences in food availability.

The study revealed significant overlap between the regions where Neanderthals and Homo sapiens coexisted. Interestingly, Neanderthals tended to persist longer in regions where they shared territory with Homo sapiens, contrary to the expectations of the competitive exclusion principle. This finding indicates that there may be other factors contributing to the decline and ultimate disappearance of Neanderthals.

The study provides new insights into the complex relationship between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens in Europe. Further research is needed to uncover the specific factors influencing the coexistence and decline of these hominin species.

Sources: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi4099), Phys.org

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

NASA宇宙飛行士フランク・ルビオ、記録破りの宇宙飛行を経て地球へ帰還

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ISRO会長：地球の将来に関する疑問に答える金星探査ミッション

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASA宇宙飛行士フランク・ルビオ、記録破りの宇宙飛行を経て地球へ帰還

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ISRO会長：地球の将来に関する疑問に答える金星探査ミッション

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント