NASA、アルテミスミッション向けに更新されたRS-25エンジンの重要なテストを開始

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月4日、2023年
NASA is preparing to conduct a series of tests on the updated RS-25 engine, which will power the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for future Artemis missions to the Moon. The tests will take place at the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The certification test series, scheduled to run until 2024, will consist of 12 tests, each lasting at least 500 seconds to simulate actual launch durations.

The tests will use the developmental engine E0525 to finalize and certify the design of the RS-25 engine. These tests will provide vital data on the engine’s performance and reliability. The aim of the testing is to ensure that the engine operates as intended, launching NASA payloads and astronauts safely to the Moon and beyond.

The updated RS-25 engine features new components such as a nozzle, hydraulic actuators, flex ducts, and turbopumps. The testing will be carried out at power levels ranging from 80% to 113%, with the aim of establishing reliable safety margins. The new RS-25 engines can reach up to 111% power, compared to the modified Space Shuttle main engines used in the initial Artemis missions, which can achieve up to 109% power.

Once the tests are completed, NASA, in partnership with Aerojet Rocketdyne, the lead contractor for SLS engines, will produce 24 new RS-25 engines featuring the updated design. These engines will be used in the Artemis 5 mission, scheduled for 2028. This marks an important milestone for NASA as it seeks to restart RS-25 engine production.

While the progress in preparing for the Artemis missions is promising, there are concerns regarding the affordability of the SLS rocket. A recent report highlights the high cost of the rocket and questions the clarity of the actual costs and the potential for future delays. There is a need for a reevaluation of NASA’s spending on the SLS program.

