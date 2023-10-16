都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

プシュケ ミッション: 金属コアを備えた小惑星の探査

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月16日、2023年
プシュケ ミッション: 金属コアを備えた小惑星の探査

The Psyche mission is a NASA venture set to explore an asteroid named 16 Psyche. This particular asteroid is of great interest to scientists due to its similarity to the iron core of a planet, potentially even Earth’s core. The mission aims to study the asteroid’s composition and formation, as well as determine the feasibility of mining its valuable metals.

Planets form through a process called accretion, where small bits of material accumulate mass through gravitational attraction and collisions. The majority of a planet’s mass is acquired within its first few million years. During this violent period, catastrophic collisions between young worlds often occur, leading to the destruction of some planets. 16 Psyche may be an example of such a “stunted” planet.

According to the current evidence, 16 Psyche appears to have gone through a process called differentiation, where heavier material sinks to the core and lighter material rises to the surface. However, it also suffered a catastrophic impact with another young world, obliterating its outer layers and leaving a remnant dense metal-rich core exposed.

The Psyche mission aims to distinguish between different models of the asteroid’s formation. By visiting 16 Psyche, scientists hope to test current theories of planetary formation and gain insights into the structure of a planetary core, which cannot be observed directly on Earth.

The spacecraft is equipped with various scientific instruments, including an imager for mapping the asteroid’s surface, a gravity experiment to determine its interior structure, and a spectrometer to analyze its mineral content. One particular instrument, the magnetometer, is designed to detect any remnant magnetic field, indicating the asteroid’s molten past and differentiation.

The successful completion of the mission would provide invaluable data for analysis and contribute to our understanding of planetary formation. It could also have implications for future mining endeavors, as Forbes has dubbed 16 Psyche a “quadrillion-dollar asteroid.”

ソース：会話

定義：
– Accretion: the process of small particles gradually sticking together to form larger bodies, such as planets.
– Planetary differentiation: the separation of a planet’s internal substances into distinct layers based on density.
– Quadrillion: a number equal to one thousand million million.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

新しい研究で雲の中にマイクロプラスチックが発見され、気候に影響を与える可能性がある

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

NASAのサイケミッションが打ち上げ成功、打ち上げプロバイダー間の競争が浮き彫りに

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

科学者らが系外惑星WASP-17の大気中で石英粒子を発見 b

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい研究で雲の中にマイクロプラスチックが発見され、気候に影響を与える可能性がある

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASAのサイケミッションが打ち上げ成功、打ち上げプロバイダー間の競争が浮き彫りに

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

科学者らが系外惑星WASP-17の大気中で石英粒子を発見 b

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

新しい研究により、植物がどのようにコミュニケーションし、昆虫から身を守るのかが明らかになりました

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント