都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

プシュケ ミッション: 小惑星の核を探索する

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月19日、2023年
プシュケ ミッション: 小惑星の核を探索する

The Psyche mission, launched by NASA, aims to explore the asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the core of a destroyed planet. Psyche is a special asteroid because of its composition. With an average diameter of 226km, it is the largest M-type asteroid made largely of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are remnants of planets that were destroyed in the early stages of the Solar System. They offer a unique opportunity to study planetary cores. Earth scientists have limited access to the Earth’s core and rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology.

The mission to Psyche will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our planet. It will investigate whether Psyche is the solidified core of a destroyed planet or if it is made of material that was never melted. The mission will also study the asteroid’s surface age, chemical composition, shape, mass, gravity distribution, and potential for mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters, to gather data during its six-year journey to Psyche. Earth scientists are eager to analyze the information collected to improve our understanding of Earth’s core and its evolution.

This mission represents a unique opportunity to study planetary cores in a way that is not currently possible using Earth-based methods. The findings from the Psyche mission could provide valuable insights into the early history and formation of our planet.

ソース：会話

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

健康な子供のゲノム研究への参加に対する親の態度

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙内製造スタートアップのヴァルダ・スペース・インダストリーズ、次の宇宙船をオーストラリアに着陸へ

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目に永久的な損傷を負った少年を受け、外科医が両親にレーザーペンをおもちゃとして買わないよう呼び掛ける

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

健康な子供のゲノム研究への参加に対する親の態度

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙内製造スタートアップのヴァルダ・スペース・インダストリーズ、次の宇宙船をオーストラリアに着陸へ

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目に永久的な損傷を負った少年を受け、外科医が両親にレーザーペンをおもちゃとして買わないよう呼び掛ける

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

Cookie とプライバシー ポリシーについて

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント