NASA の MOXIE: 酸素生成による火星探査の革命

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA’s car-sized Perseverance rover made headlines when it landed on Mars in February 2021. Along with Perseverance, a small golden box named MOXIE also arrived on the Red Planet. MOXIE, short for “Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment,” was designed to produce oxygen on Mars and has successfully completed its mission.

During its operational period, MOXIE generated an impressive amount of oxygen. On its final run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams (0.35 ounces) of oxygen, bringing the total to 122 grams (4.3 ounces) – twice as much as scientists initially estimated. The device was able to produce 12 grams (0.4 ounces) of oxygen per hour at a purity of at least 98%.

There are two key reasons for producing oxygen on Mars. First, future astronauts on the planet will need a sufficient oxygen supply during their stay. Second, oxygen is a crucial component in rocket fuel. Sending enough rocket fuel to Mars for the return trip requires a significant amount of oxygen. MOXIE’s success in producing oxygen on Mars could potentially reduce the weight of payloads and make human exploration of the Red Planet more feasible.

Scientists believe that technologies like MOXIE could also be beneficial for lunar missions. Extracting resources like water and oxygen from the moon would be essential for creating rocket fuel and establishing a long-term presence on the moon.

MOXIE works by extracting oxygen from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ atmosphere. The process requires temperatures of approximately 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit (800 degrees Celsius). The device is made of heat-tolerant materials, including nickel alloy parts, lightweight aerogel, and a gold coating that reflects infrared heat.

The success of MOXIE has paved the way for future endeavors in oxygen production on Mars. While there are no plans for MOXIE 2.0, NASA intends to develop a full-scale system that includes oxygen storage and liquefaction capabilities.

In conclusion, MOXIE’s achievements mark a significant step in the advancement of space exploration. The ability to produce oxygen on Mars holds promise for sustaining human life in future missions to the Red Planet and minimizing the need for heavy payloads.

ソース：
– NASA政府
– NASA’s Perseverance Rover Mission (source link removed)

