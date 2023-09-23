NASA scientists are gearing up for the final phase of the groundbreaking OSIRIS-REx mission, which is set to return to Earth on September 24, carrying the first-ever US asteroid sample. This monumental achievement marks a significant milestone in space exploration and scientific research.

OSIRIS-REx, short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer, is the first US mission designed to collect a sample from an asteroid. It is bringing back material from the surface of the asteroid Bennu, estimated to be around 8.8 ounces in weight. The spacecraft had collected this rocky material during a mission to Bennu in 2020.

According to Wired, the anticipated landing of the asteroid sample capsule is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, at 8.25 p.m. IST (8.55 a.m. MDT), in a desert in Utah, United States.

However, the return of the samples to Earth poses a significant challenge for the mission. While the spacecraft itself will not enter the planet’s atmosphere, it will release a carefully calculated parcel that will follow a precise trajectory to make a controlled landing. The capsule containing the sample must be shielded from heat, vibrations, and contamination from our planet.

The report explains that the correct angle and velocity are crucial for a successful “parcel drop.” If the capsule enters at too steep an angle, it may bounce off the atmosphere and send the samples into space, making a recovery impossible. On the other hand, if the angle is too low, the capsule risks burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The samples carried by the OSIRIS-REx mission hold immense scientific value. Asteroids like Bennu can serve as “time capsules,” providing insights into the early history of our solar system. The asteroid sample will allow researchers to study the formation of our planet and solar system, as well as the origins of organic compounds that might have played a role in the emergence of life on Earth.

Once back on Earth, the precious sample will be carefully documented and preserved at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. It will then be distributed to scientists worldwide for further analysis and research.

This remarkable achievement by the OSIRIS-REx mission opens up new avenues for exploration and understanding of our universe. It represents a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s beginnings and the potential for life beyond Earth.

