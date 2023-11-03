NASA’s Lucy spacecraft reached a significant milestone on November 1 as it successfully completed a flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh, marking the first step in its groundbreaking journey. This confirmation comes from a report by Space.com.

Dinkinesh, nicknamed ‘Dinky,’ is a relatively small space rock situated within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Lucy’s mission is to visit a total of 10 asteroids over the course of the next 12 years, and this recent flyby signifies a major accomplishment.

The spacecraft’s encounter with Dinkinesh served as a crucial test-run, allowing its instruments to be calibrated and gather essential data about its first asteroid encounter. Among the instruments utilized during the flyby were a color imager, high-resolution camera, and an infrared spectrometer.

While Lucy will have opportunities to observe nearby asteroids like Dinky, its primary objective is to explore more distant Trojan asteroids. These Trojans, which share their orbit with Jupiter, are of particular interest to scientists as they are believed to hold valuable insights into the history of our solar system.

During the flyby, NASA officials expressed their excitement in a blog post, stating that the spacecraft is in good health and the team has already commanded it to start transmitting the data collected during the encounter. The estimated time for the complete transmission of the data back to Earth is approximately a week.

As Lucy moves forward, its next phase involves utilizing a gravity assist from Earth to propel it toward its second asteroid target, 52246 Donaldjohanson. This asteroid is named in honor of the co-discoverer of the Lucy fossil, American paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson.

The Lucy mission aligns with NASA’s broader initiative to unveil the secrets of our solar system’s past, with a particular focus on the Trojan asteroids. By unraveling the mysteries of these ancient relics, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the early planetary formation.

よくある質問

1. What is the primary objective of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft?

The primary objective of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is to explore Trojan asteroids, which share their orbit with Jupiter and are believed to provide insights into the history of our solar system.

2. How many asteroids does Lucy plan to visit?

Over the course of the next 12 years, Lucy aims to visit a total of 10 asteroids.

3. What instruments were used during the flyby of asteroid Dinkinesh?

The instruments used during the flyby included a color imager, high-resolution camera, and an infrared spectrometer.

4. Why are Trojan asteroids of particular interest to scientists?

Trojan asteroids are believed to be ancient relics of our solar system, providing valuable information about the early stages of planetary formation.

5. What is the next step for Lucy after the flyby of Dinkinesh?

After the successful flyby, Lucy will return to Earth to utilize a gravity assist, which will propel it towards its second target, asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson.