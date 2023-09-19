都市生活

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」がゲディス渓谷尾根に到達、火星の水の過去についての手掛かりを明らかに

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

19月2023日、XNUMX年
In a remarkable feat, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached Gediz Vallis Ridge, an area on the Red Planet believed to contain the remnants of powerful ancient debris flows. This achievement provides valuable insights into Mars’s history of water.

Approximately three billion years ago, during one of Mars’s wet phases, debris flows transported mud and boulders down a mountain, forming a fan-shaped deposit. Over time, Martian winds eroded this deposit into the ridge we see today. This ridge holds important clues about the presence of water on Mars in the past.

The journey to Gediz Vallis Ridge was not without challenges. The rover faced “gator-back” rocks and steep terrains, but after three attempts, it finally reached the ridge on August 14. From this vantage point, Curiosity can study the area using its robotic arm.

Curiosity has been ascending Mount Sharp since 2014, uncovering evidence of ancient lakes and streams along the way. Each layer of the mountain represents a different period in Martian history. Gediz Vallis Ridge, being one of the last formations on the mountain, offers a snapshot of one of the youngest Martian epochs.

During its 11-day expedition at the ridge, Curiosity photographed and analyzed dark rocks that originated from other parts of Mount Sharp. These rocks, some as large as automobiles, were transported by debris flows, providing a unique opportunity to study the upper mountain’s material.

Additionally, Curiosity’s presence at the ridge allowed scientists to observe a geologic formation called a debris flow fan. While the mechanics of their formation remain a subject of study, researchers hope that understanding these events on Mars will also shed light on similar phenomena on Earth.

The rover captured 136 images at Gediz Vallis Ridge, which were assembled into a panoramic view of the area. Scientists are now analyzing the data and imagery to learn more about Mars’s watery past.

Curiosity’s next mission is to find a route to the channel atop the ridge, where further investigations into the mysteries of water on Mount Sharp will take place.

