Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月2日、2023年
ニューヨーク市の土地の沈下と隆起

Scientists have discovered that land in New York City is sinking and rising at varying rates due to a combination of human and natural factors. Land-use practices and the remnants of glaciers from the last ice age are the main causes behind these elevation changes. Although the changes may seem insignificant – only fractions of inches per year – they can have an impact on local flood risk, especially in relation to rising sea levels.

The study, published in Science Advances, was conducted by a team of researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University. By using a remote sensing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), they analyzed the vertical land motion across the New York City metropolitan area from 2016 to 2023.

The researchers discovered that certain areas in the city were sinking by approximately 0.06 inches per year, while others, such as parts of Queens and Brooklyn, were experiencing modest uplift. These changes are largely influenced by past modifications made to the Earth’s surface, such as land reclamation and the construction of landfills, which have made the ground looser and more compressible beneath buildings.

Additionally, these elevation changes can be traced back to the last ice age when a massive ice sheet covered New England and upstate New York. The land beneath New York City, which was raised outside of the ice sheet, is now slowly sinking back down.

The researchers also identified specific areas with more significant subsidence. For instance, LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 in Queens is sinking at a rate of about 0.15 inches per year. These detailed findings are important for flood mapping and planning, particularly as sea levels continue to rise due to climate change.

Sources: Science Advances, NASA, JPL, Rutgers University, European Space Agency

