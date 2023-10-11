都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASA、これまで地球に持ち帰られた最大の小惑星土壌サンプルを公開

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月11日、2023年
NASA、これまで地球に持ち帰られた最大の小惑星土壌サンプルを公開

NASA has revealed to the public the largest soil sample ever brought back to Earth from an asteroid. The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a mission to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. This marks only the third time that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, and it is by far the largest.

Bennu, like other asteroids, is a relic of the early solar system. Its chemistry and mineralogy have remained relatively unchanged since its formation, about 4.5 billion years ago. Therefore, studying this sample can provide valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets, including Earth, and potentially the evolution of life.

The return capsule containing the Bennu sample was examined in a controlled environment at the Utah Test and Training range before being transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. There, the inner canister of the capsule was opened, allowing the samples to be distributed to scientists in laboratories around the world.

The initial estimated weight of the sample was between 100 to 250 grams (3.5 to 8.8 ounces), but NASA is expected to announce a more precise measurement. The agency will also confirm whether the goal of collecting a pristine sample, free of terrestrial contamination, was achieved. Additionally, physical characteristics such as density, color, and composition will be revealed.

Previous asteroid samples returned to Earth have already yielded significant findings. For example, samples from the asteroid Ryugu, collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission in 2020, contained organic compounds that support the hypothesis that celestial objects seeded Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016 and arrived at Bennu in 2018. After nearly two years of orbiting the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected the sample from its surface in October 2020. NASA’s future plans include a mission to another asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be the core of a protoplanet and the largest metallic object in the solar system.

ソース：
– Reuters: NASA unveils largest-ever soil sample from asteroid
– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント