都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ニューホライズンズのミッション: 冥王星とその先を探索する

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月1日、2023年
ニューホライズンズのミッション: 冥王星とその先を探索する

The New Horizons spacecraft, launched in January 2006, made history as the first dedicated interplanetary mission to observe Pluto and its moon Charon from orbit. Its groundbreaking observations revealed that Pluto is geologically active, contradicting the definition of a planet by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), which had demoted Pluto from its planetary status.

After executing a gravity assist maneuver around Jupiter in 2007, New Horizons finally reached its destination, Pluto, in 2015. Following its successful observations of Pluto, the spacecraft continued its journey to study the Kuiper Belt Object (KBO) Arrokoth, providing valuable insights into the early stages of our Solar System.

New Horizons still has sufficient fuel to operate until at least 2030, and it is expected to leave the Kuiper belt between 2028 and 2029. However, scientists plan to put the spacecraft into an extended low-activity mode of operations after 2025. This will allow New Horizons to collect important heliophysics data from its unique vantage point, as the spacecraft experiences incredibly dark skies that enable it to measure the darkness of space itself.

NASA has made the decision to extend the operations of New Horizons until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt. This decision was based on the mission’s potential to answer important questions about our heliosphere and provide unprecedented opportunities for multidisciplinary scientific research. Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator at the NASA Science Mission Directorate, stated that the New Horizons mission holds a unique position that will continue to contribute valuable insights to the scientific community.

As scientists anticipate future discoveries beyond the Kuiper Belt, they are actively searching for a suitable candidate for another flyby in this region. New Horizons has paved the way for further exploration and continues to be a vital asset in our quest to understand the mysteries of our Solar System.

ソース：
– Image Credit: NASA
– Article Source: [Provide source here]

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

パキスタンの衛星を月に運ぶ中国の嫦娥6号ミッション

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

メッシーナ海峡の地質学的危険: スキュラとカリュブディスの伝承を紐解く

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

中国とパキスタン、2024年の月探査で協力

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

パキスタンの衛星を月に運ぶ中国の嫦娥6号ミッション

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

メッシーナ海峡の地質学的危険: スキュラとカリュブディスの伝承を紐解く

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

中国とパキスタン、2024年の月探査で協力

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA’s Mission to Psyche: Exploring the “Goldmine” Asteroid Worth Quadrillions

10月2日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント