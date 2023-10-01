都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ニューホライズンズのミッション: 冥王星とその先を探索する

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月1日、2023年
ニューホライズンズのミッション: 冥王星とその先を探索する
The New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006, embarked on a historic interplanetary mission to observe Pluto and its moon Charon. Its findings challenged the definition of a planet set by the International Astronomical Union, as it revealed that Pluto is geologically active.
In 2015, New Horizons reached its destination after executing a gravity assist maneuver around Jupiter. It provided groundbreaking insights into the nature of Pluto and its moon. Following this, the spacecraft went on to study Arrokoth, a Kuiper Belt Object that offers a glimpse into the early stages of our Solar System’s formation.
With sufficient fuel to last until at least 2030, New Horizons is expected to exit the Kuiper Belt by 2028 or 2029. After 2025, scientists plan to transition the spacecraft into an extended low-activity mode. This will allow New Horizons to collect valuable heliophysics data from its unique vantage point in the dark reaches of space.
Associate Administrator at NASA Science Mission Directorate, Nicola Fox, emphasized the significance of this mission. She stated, “The New Horizons mission has a unique position in our solar system to answer important questions about our heliosphere and provide extraordinary opportunities for multidisciplinary science for NASA and the scientific community.”
The spacecraft’s journey through the Kuiper Belt has added to our understanding of the outer regions of the Solar System. NASA continues to search for potential candidates for future flybys in this region.
The New Horizons mission stands as a testament to human curiosity and scientific exploration. It has opened up new frontiers and expanded our knowledge of our cosmic neighborhood.
出典: NASA

定義：

Gravity assist maneuver: A technique used by spacecraft to increase or decrease their speed and alter the trajectory of their orbit by using the gravitational field of a celestial body.
カイパーベルト： A region of the Solar System beyond Neptune, consisting of small icy objects believed to be remnants from the early formation of the Solar System.
Heliophysics: The study of the Sun and its effects on the space environment, including the interactions between solar wind, magnetic fields, and cosmic rays.

ソース：

– NASA

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのニューホライズンズミッションは2029年まで延長される

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

宇宙飛行士ケイト・ルービンス、宇宙で遺伝子解析用のウェットラボ2をテスト

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

奇妙な形の月鍋：食べ物の皿に似ている、それともそれ以上？

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのニューホライズンズミッションは2029年まで延長される

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

宇宙飛行士ケイト・ルービンス、宇宙で遺伝子解析用のウェットラボ2をテスト

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

奇妙な形の月鍋：食べ物の皿に似ている、それともそれ以上？

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

新しい DNA とガラス素材は鋼鉄よりも XNUMX 倍軽く、XNUMX 倍強い

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント