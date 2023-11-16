New Era of Music: NASA Telescope Data Translated into Musical Score

Musicians have always sought inspiration from the vastness and beauty of the celestial realm. Now, thanks to an innovative collaboration between NASA and composer Sophie Kastner, actual data from NASA telescopes can be transformed into original musical compositions that can be played by human musicians.

Since 2020, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Center has been engaged in a groundbreaking “sonification” project. This project involves converting digital data captured by telescopes into music, allowing people to experience and interpret astronomical data through the sense of hearing rather than relying solely on visual imagery.

In a new phase of the sonification project, the team, working closely with composer Sophie Kastner, has elevated the data to a new level. By leveraging the musical talents of human musicians, the transformed data takes on a new and humanistic dimension.

“Our goal is to create a fictional narrative that is firmly rooted in scientific facts,” explained Kastner. “We take the translated data from space and infuse it with a distinct human touch, resulting in a truly unique artistic interpretation.”

The initial focus of this pilot program is a concentrated region at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy that harbors a supermassive black hole. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescopem, and retired Spitzer Space Telescope have extensively studied this area, spanning an expanse of about 400 light-years.

Over the course of the sonification process, computers employ complex algorithms to mathematically map the digital data from these telescopes into sounds that can be perceived by human ears. However, human musicians possess a different set of abilities compared to machines.

Kastner’s approach has been to highlight specific sections of the image, making the data more accessible for people to play. By doing so, she draws attention to often overlooked details within the larger sonification.

“This technique allows me to create short vignettes within the data, akin to writing a film score inspired by the visual image,” Kastner stated. “My intention is to direct the listener’s focus towards the smaller events occurring within the overall dataset.”

The end result of this trial project is a captivating musical composition that deeply resonates with the original data from NASA telescopes, but with a distinctly human perspective.

“In a way, this is merely another method through which humans can engage with the night sky, as they have done throughout history,” remarked Kimberly Arcand, Chandra’s visualization and emerging technology scientist. “While the tools we employ have evolved, the fundamental concept of finding inspiration in the cosmos to create art remains unchanged.”

Kastner has ambitious plans to expand this composition project to include other celestial objects in the Chandra data sonification collection. Additionally, she is open to collaborating with other musicians who share an interest in incorporating this unique sound data into their compositions.

Sophie Kastner’s transformative piece inspired by the Galactic Center is titled “Where Parallel Lines Converge.” If you are a musician eager to explore this sonification at home, the sheet music is available at: [insert link to sheet music].

This awe-inspiring piece was recorded by Ensemble Éclat, based in Montreal and conducted by Charles-Eric LaFontaine, on July 19, 2023, at McGill University, capturing the essence of the cosmic symphony.

FAQ：

Q: What is the sonification project at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Center?

A: The sonification project involves translating digital data captured by NASA telescopes into music, allowing people to experience astronomical data through sound.

Q: Who is collaborating with NASA on this project?

A: Composer Sophie Kastner is working closely with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Center to create musical compositions based on the sonification of telescope data.

Q: What is the goal of this collaboration?

A: The collaboration aims to infuse scientific data with a human touch and create unique artistic interpretations of the cosmos.

Q: What is the focus of the pilot composition project?

A: The pilot project focuses on data from a small region at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, where a supermassive black hole resides.

Q: How do human musicians contribute to the sonification process?

A: Human musicians bring their unique abilities and artistic interpretation to the transformed data, adding a distinctive human perspective to the compositions.

Q: Will this composition project expand to include other celestial objects?

A: Yes, Sophie Kastner plans to extend the composition project to encompass other objects in the Chandra data sonification collection.

Q: Can musicians try playing the sonification at home?

A: Yes, the sheet music for the compositions is available for musicians who wish to explore and play the sonification at home.