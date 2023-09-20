都市生活

NASA が重力波で銀河系の様子をシミュレーション

ガブリエル・ボータ

20月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA が重力波で銀河系の様子をシミュレーション

Astronomers have used simulated data to provide a visualization of the sky as it would appear in gravitational waves, offering a new perspective on our galaxy. Gravitational waves are cosmic ripples in space-time generated by orbiting objects, and space-based observatories expected to launch in the next decade will greatly enhance our understanding of these phenomena.

Ground-based observatories have detected about a hundred events since 2015, representing mergers of stellar-mass black holes, neutron stars, or both. These signals are short-lived, high-frequency events that can occur anywhere in the sky and originate from sources beyond our galaxy. However, there are many binary systems within the Milky Way that also contain compact objects like white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes in tight orbits.

To observe these ultracompact binaries (UCBs), a space observatory is necessary because their gravitational waves have frequencies too low for ground-based detectors. The upcoming Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), is expected to detect tens of thousands of UCBs. Discovering more UCBs is one of LISA’s primary objectives.

Researchers have developed a technique to combine simulated data of the expected distribution and gravitational wave signals from UCBs to create an all-sky view of our galaxy. This image is similar to an all-sky view in visible, infrared, or X-ray light. The visualization provides a glimpse of the unique perspective that gravitational waves offer in observing the universe. The hope is that future versions of this image will be made using real LISA data.

This study, published in The Astronomical Journal, showcases the potential of gravitational waves as a new tool for studying the cosmos. By incorporating data from space-based gravitational wave observatories like LISA, astronomers can gain valuable insights into the nature of binary systems and the dynamics of objects in our galaxy.

ソース：
– The Astronomical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/acd3f1
– NASAのゴダード宇宙飛行センター

By ガブリエル・ボータ

