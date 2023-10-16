都市生活

NASAのオシリス・レックスが小惑星ベンヌの秘密を解明：知識の宝庫と地球外生命体の可能性

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月16日、2023年
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered a collection of asteroid Bennu’s regolith, creating a buzz around the world. This achievement marks a significant milestone in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s origins and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

The mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to study the rocks and debris of Bennu, seeking answers to the enigmas hidden within. With the arrival of these invaluable samples, scientists have already made intriguing discoveries. The dark, carbon-rich rocks suggest the presence of vital ingredients for life, along with subtle indications of water.

Interestingly, the water found within the samples is not in its liquid form but trapped within mineral structures. Scientists, like Jason P. Dworkin, the project scientist for OSIRIS-REx, are avidly exploring the presence of minute water pockets within mineral grains. Similar discoveries have been made in certain meteorites, providing potential insights into the origins of life.

Utilizing a range of analytical tools such as scanning electron microscopes, infrared imaging, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, scientists are embarking on a preliminary journey to decode the composition of the regolith. While the team has yet to access the interior of the sample canister, they have already studied “bonus” material found on the collection apparatus, canister lid, and base. This examination has revealed concrete evidence of water and high levels of carbon within these particles.

The samples are proving to be a goldmine of data, with further studies promising to uncover profound insights. The OSIRIS-REx team has formulated twelve significant hypotheses regarding these samples, focusing on the quest for organic compounds essential for life and understanding the ancient history of our solar system.

Portions of the regolith will be sent to institutions worldwide for meticulous analysis, while substantial reserves are earmarked for future research endeavors. Jason P. Dworkin has expressed his hopes that these samples will inspire future generations of scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries beyond our current imagination.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, the global scientific community eagerly awaits the revelations that will emerge from these extraordinary samples. This mission highlights the insatiable thirst for knowledge within humanity and brings hope for profound discoveries regarding our cosmic origins.

ソース：
– NASAのOSIRIS-RExミッション
– Jason P. Dworkin, project scientist for OSIRIS-REx

By ロバート・アンドリュー

