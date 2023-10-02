都市生活

NASA、金属が豊富な小惑星を探査するサイケミッションを延期

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月2日、2023年
NASA has announced the postponement of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Originally set to launch on October 5, the mission will now take off on October 12. The delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These thrusters are essential for various aspects of the mission, including spacecraft orientation and momentum management.

The parameters for the thrusters were adjusted due to updated temperature predictions. It is crucial to ensure that the thrusters operate within specified temperature limits for their long-term functionality. Verification activities involve rerunning simulations and fine-tuning adjustments as needed. A Flight Readiness Review was conducted on September 28 to provide updates on the mission’s status and certify readiness for launch preparations.

The Psyche mission offers valuable insights into planetary formation. After escaping Earth’s gravity, the spacecraft will undertake a six-year journey to the asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This system accelerates and expels charged atoms of xenon gas, propelling the spacecraft gently. The asteroid Psyche presents a unique opportunity to explore a metal-rich body that may be a remnant of a planetesimal’s core. Once the spacecraft reaches Psyche, it will spend around 26 months orbiting the asteroid, collecting images and data for scientific analysis.

This mission holds great promise for understanding the origins and composition of asteroids and planetary formation. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to unravel the history and composition of this metal-rich asteroid, which could provide valuable insights into our own Earth and the formation of other rocky planets.

