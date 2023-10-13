都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAの小惑星ベンヌのOSIRIS-RExサンプルから生命の構成要素の証拠が明らかに

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
NASAの小惑星ベンヌのOSIRIS-RExサンプルから生命の構成要素の証拠が明らかに

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spaceship recently delivered a sample of dirt from the Bennu asteroid, and scientists have been studying it to gather information about the birth of the solar system and the potential for life on Earth. After just a few weeks of analysis, the researchers have already found indications of the building blocks of life.

The sample’s black rocks are rich in carbon, and there is evidence of water trapped in minerals. The scientists have utilized a range of instruments, including scanning electron microscopes, infrared, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, to gain initial insights into the composition of the regolith, or rocky dirt, from Bennu. They have focused on the material found on the collection device and canister, as the interior of the canister has not been opened yet.

Initial findings from a 3D computer model of one particle indicate a significant amount of carbon and evidence of water, although the water is not in a liquid form but rather trapped in minerals. The sample itself appears black and rocky, likely due to the high abundance of carbon and the presence of magnetite, a common mineral found on Earth.

Going forward, the scientists have 12 major hypotheses about the sample, which they aim to further analyze and interpret. This analysis will shed light on the presence of organic compounds necessary for life and provide insights into the history of the solar system. Portions of the regolith will be sent to other institutions while most of it will be preserved for future research, allowing future generations of scientists to make further discoveries.

Although these initial findings are just the beginning, with much more to learn in the coming weeks, months, and years, the OSIRIS-REx team is optimistic that the sample holds the promise of spectacular discoveries.

Sources: NASA, Insider

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

私たちの足の下の音: 音響パターンを通して明らかにされる岩の安定性

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント