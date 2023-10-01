都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASA、土星のムーンパンの未公開写真を公開

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月1日、2023年
NASA、土星のムーンパンの未公開写真を公開

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

ソース：
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

ナノテクノロジーからの教訓: 包括的な AI 開発の重要性

10月2日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

ハッブルが赤い星雲ウェスターハウト5の見事な画像を撮影

10月2日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

系外惑星研究を推進する次世代天文台と設備のアップグレード

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ナノテクノロジーからの教訓: 包括的な AI 開発の重要性

10月2日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

ハッブルが赤い星雲ウェスターハウト5の見事な画像を撮影

10月2日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

系外惑星研究を推進する次世代天文台と設備のアップグレード

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

TRAPPIST-1 bに関する新発見: 極端な温度の岩石質系外惑星

10月2日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント