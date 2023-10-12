都市生活

新しい研究で、過剰なスクリーンタイムと精神的健康問題との関連性が判明

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月12日、2023年
A recent study has shed light on the harmful effects of excessive screen time on mental health. Conducted by a team of researchers, the study examined the habits of individuals who spent prolonged periods of time in front of screens, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The findings of the study revealed a strong correlation between excessive screen time and an increased risk of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. The researchers discovered that individuals who spent more than four hours a day on screens were significantly more likely to experience symptoms of these conditions.

Experts believe that one of the main reasons for this correlation is the impact of screens on sleep patterns. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to sleep disturbances and insomnia. Lack of quality sleep has been linked to a variety of mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression.

Additionally, excessive screen time can contribute to decreased physical activity and social isolation. When individuals spend long hours in front of screens, they are often sedentary and miss out on opportunities for exercise and social interaction. Lack of physical activity and human connection can have detrimental effects on mental well-being.

To combat the negative effects of excessive screen time, experts recommend implementing screen-free periods throughout the day. This allows individuals to take breaks from screens and engage in other activities that promote mental health, such as exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones. Creating a healthy balance between screen time and offline activities is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

In conclusion, the recent study highlights the potential dangers of excessive screen time on mental health. It serves as a reminder for individuals to be mindful of their screen habits and take proactive measures to protect their mental well-being. By finding a healthy balance and incorporating screen-free periods, individuals can reduce their risk of experiencing mental health issues associated with excessive screen time.

ソース：
– Matthew Phelan, Dailymail.Com
– The American Psychiatric Association

注: URL はソースから削除されています。

