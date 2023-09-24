都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAのOSIRIS-RExカプセル、小惑星サンプルとともに着陸へ

Byロバート・アンドリュー

24月2023日、XNUMX年
NASAのOSIRIS-RExカプセル、小惑星サンプルとともに着陸へ

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

ソース：
- ロイター
-AFP

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

SpaceX、21基のスターリンク衛星の軌道投入に成功

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

天然資源を求めて宇宙を探索: 地球の資源不足の解決策?

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

月の水からの宇宙船燃料: 宇宙探査と経済の未来

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

SpaceX、21基のスターリンク衛星の軌道投入に成功

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

天然資源を求めて宇宙を探索: 地球の資源不足の解決策?

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

月の水からの宇宙船燃料: 宇宙探査と経済の未来

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

人類の初期胚発生の複雑さ

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント