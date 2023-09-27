都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASA、国際宇宙ステーションの軌道離脱モジュールに関する提案を募集

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA、国際宇宙ステーションの軌道離脱モジュールに関する提案を募集

NASA has issued a call for proposals for an International Space Station (ISS) deorbit module, allowing bidders to choose their preferred type of contract for its development. The final request for proposals, released on September 18, is for the United States Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), which will be responsible for the final phases of deorbiting the ISS scheduled for 2030.

The draft request for proposals, released in May, suggested a “hybrid” contract approach, with the development phase under a cost-plus contract and production under a fixed firm price contract. The final request for proposals allows bidders to either retain the hybrid approach or complete the entire project, including development, under a fixed firm price contract. This contracting approach was chosen by NASA to maximize value to the government and enhance competition.

NASA allocated $180 million for the USDV in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, estimating the total cost to be around $1 billion. However, the agency emphasizes the importance of reliability for the USDV due to its critical role in the deorbiting process. The spacecraft must function perfectly on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities.

The base period for the contract runs through March 2031, but the request for proposals also includes options for storage and launch integration services until September 2035, accounting for potential delays in decommissioning the ISS.

Proposals are due to NASA on November 17, with an anticipated award to be made in April 2024.

Source: [Provide source if known]

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

さらなる危機一髪: 小惑星 2023 SW6 が地球に接近

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント