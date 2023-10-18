都市生活

金環日食のユニークな光景: NASA の DSCVR ミッションが見たもの

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月18日、2023年
Eclipse enthusiasts in the United States were treated to a rare sight last weekend as a celestial event called an annular eclipse took place. Unlike the more familiar total solar eclipses that plunge the world into darkness, the annular eclipse creates a stunning “ring of fire” effect as the Moon aligns precisely with the Sun but does not completely cover it.

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s distance from Earth is just right, creating the illusion of a complete blackout except for the corona and prominences. However, in an annular eclipse, the Moon is at its farthest distance from Earth, known as “apogee.” As a result, observers witness a magnificent ring of sunlight surrounding the Moon, giving it the appearance of a reddish-orange ring of fire.

While eclipse watchers marveled at this phenomenon from the ground, NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR) mission captured a different view from space. DSCVR, located at Lagrange Point 1, a stable orbital point, utilized its Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) to document the shadow of the eclipse as it swept across the United States.

The epicenter of the shadow, where the ring of sunlight was most prominent, reached from Oregon in the Pacific Northwest to Texas in the South. Those outside this central path only experienced a partial eclipse. The duration and intensity of the eclipse varied depending on the location of observers.

The celestial excitement doesn’t end with this annular eclipse. Later this year, on October 28th, a lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The next major solar eclipse will occur on April 8th, 2024, tracing a path from Mexico through the United States and up to northeastern Canada.

As NASA’s DSCVR mission continues to capture stunning images from space, these upcoming eclipses provide another opportunity for scientists and observers alike to witness the breathtaking beauty of these celestial alignments.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

