都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

太陽物理学ビッグイヤー: 太陽科学と太陽の影響を祝う

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月17日、2023年
太陽物理学ビッグイヤー: 太陽科学と太陽の影響を祝う

NASA recently announced the launch of the Heliophysics Big Year, a global celebration of solar science and the incredible influence of the Sun on Earth and the entire solar system. The Big Year concept, originally popularized by birdwatchers, encourages participants to observe and study as many different species of birds as possible in a single year. Now, NASA is challenging enthusiasts to do the same with our very own star, the Sun.

Scheduled from October 2023 to December 2024, the Heliophysics Big Year provides the opportunity for individuals to engage in a wide range of solar science events, including watching solar eclipses, witnessing awe-inspiring auroras, and participating in citizen science projects. The United States Space Agency is inviting all those interested in exploring the science, art, and sheer beauty of heliophysics to partake in this exciting initiative.

To unite the collective efforts of the entire heliophysics community, NASA has created an identifier and a style guide that participants can use to showcase their support for the Heliophysics Big Year. By utilizing these resources, individuals can contribute to the cohesive branding of this global celebration.

The study of a star and its interactions with the solar system is known as Heliophysics. By delving into this captivating field, scientists gain valuable insights into not only the Sun itself but also its profound impact on Earth and the surrounding planets. The Heliophysics Big Year aims to popularize this important area of study and foster a deeper appreciation for the Sun’s influence.

So, whether you’re a seasoned scientist, an aspiring astronomer, or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, join NASA in celebrating the Heliophysics Big Year and discover the captivating science, art, and beauty of our extraordinary star.

ソース：
– NASA
– ライブミント

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

ビタミンCの増加によりキウイフルーツの銅毒性が軽減される可能性がある

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

星の基本パラメータの決定: バーナード星の分析

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: ユニークなワークショップ体験に今すぐお申し込みください

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ビタミンCの増加によりキウイフルーツの銅毒性が軽減される可能性がある

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

星の基本パラメータの決定: バーナード星の分析

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: ユニークなワークショップ体験に今すぐお申し込みください

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

空気中の粉塵の量が増加、国連が砂嵐と気候変動に関するさらなる研究を要請

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント