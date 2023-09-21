都市生活

国際宇宙ステーションの将来: NASA が米国の軌道離脱ロケットを提案

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

21月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA has announced plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade. As part of the station’s planned retirement, NASA has proposed the development of the US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), a spacecraft designed to safely deorbit the ISS. The ISS, a joint venture of five space agencies, has been in operation since 1998 and is set to continue until 2030, with Russia committing until at least 2028.

The safe deorbit of the ISS is a shared responsibility of all five space agencies, with the goal of avoiding populated areas. In preparation for the retirement of the ISS, NASA is seeking to transition its operations in low Earth orbit to commercially-owned and operated platforms. This shift aims to ensure continued access and presence in space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

Previous strategies for deorbiting the ISS involved using multiple Roscosmos Progress spacecraft. However, recent evaluations have led NASA to propose the development of a new spacecraft, the USDV, which would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. The USDV will focus on the final deorbit activity and may either be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It will be designed to function on its first flight and have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to carry out the critical deorbit burn.

Developing the USDV will be a complex and time-consuming effort, requiring years of development, testing, and certification. However, this proposed spacecraft represents a significant shift in NASA’s approach to deorbiting the ISS and ensures a safe and controlled decommissioning of the space station.

ソース：
– NASA proposes deorbit vehicle for International Space Station retirement. (2023, September 21). India Today.

