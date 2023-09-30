都市生活

NASA、ニューホライズンズミッションをカイパーベルト探査に延長

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

30月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA has announced the extension of its New Horizons spacecraft operations until the end of the decade. Initially scheduled to end in fiscal year 2024, the mission will now continue until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt, which is expected by the end of the decade. The focus of the extended mission will be on collecting heliophysics data as the spacecraft ventures out of the solar system.

This extension also opens up the possibility of another flyby of a Kuiper Belt object, similar to the successful flyby of Arrokoth in 2019. While there are currently no known objects within reach, the extension allows for the spacecraft to perform a close flyby if one is identified.

Nicola Fox, associate administrator of science at NASA, said that the New Horizons mission plays a unique role in our solar system and can provide valuable insights into our heliosphere and opportunities for multidisciplinary science. Therefore, the decision was made to extend the mission until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt, which is estimated to happen between 2028 and 2029.

Initially, there were concerns about the future of the mission when NASA proposed transferring it to the agency’s heliophysics division after 2024. However, this move was rejected by the mission’s principal investigator, Alan Stern, who argued that it would hinder further work in planetary science. Instead, the extended mission will be jointly managed by NASA’s heliophysics and planetary science divisions, with primary funding coming from planetary science.

The budget impact of the extended mission will be assessed by NASA, as it could potentially affect the funding for other planetary missions. Despite this, the decision to extend the New Horizons mission has been embraced by Alan Stern and the mission team, who are excited to continue exploring the mysteries of the Kuiper Belt and the outer heliosphere.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

