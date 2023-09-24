都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

小惑星サンプルリターンカプセル、ユタ州への着陸に成功

Byロバート・アンドリュー

24月2023日、XNUMX年
A saucer-shaped capsule carrying asteroid fragments that may hold clues about the birth of the solar system successfully made its descent into Earth’s atmosphere and landed in Utah. The sample return capsule, which weighed 110 pounds and was 31 inches wide, was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after a seven-year, four-billion-mile journey. It contained a half-pound of rocks and soil collected from an asteroid known as Bennu in 2020.

During its descent, the capsule endured temperatures of over 5,000 degrees and a braking force 32 times the force of gravity. However, it successfully deployed its parachutes and safely touched down at the Utah Test and Training Range west of Salt Lake City.

Recovery crews from Lockheed Martin and the Utah Test and Training Range quickly arrived at the landing site to inspect the capsule for any signs of damage or contamination. It was determined that the capsule was intact and there were no breaches that could have allowed contaminants to enter.

The capsule was then transported to a temporary clean room, where it will be disassembled and the samples will be prepared for shipment to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The samples, which are the largest collection of extraterrestrial material since the Apollo moon program, will undergo detailed analysis to provide insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Scientists hope that the samples will help answer questions about why Earth is a habitable world and how the ingredients for life arrived on our planet. They believe that carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu brought these materials to Earth during the early stages of the solar system’s formation.

Overall, the successful touchdown of the asteroid sample return capsule marks a significant milestone in NASA’s exploration of asteroids and their potential role in the origins of life on Earth.

ソース：
– NASA

