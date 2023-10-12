都市生活

スペースXロケットの打ち上げ、悪天​​候のため延期

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月12日、2023年
NASA and SpaceX have announced the delay of the Psyche asteroid mission launch due to unfavorable weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday, October 13 at 10:19 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the launch will be available on various NASA channels, including YouTube and NASA Live.

The mission will be carried out using SpaceX’s triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket, which is currently on the launchpad and prepared for flight. The decision to postpone the launch was made after NASA predicted only a 20% chance of suitable weather conditions for Thursday.

If Friday’s launch attempt is unsuccessful, the mission team will have additional opportunities to launch the spacecraft until October 25. The Psyche mission marks NASA’s first exploration of an asteroid with a metallic surface, rather than the typical composition of rock and ice. The spacecraft will travel approximately 2.2 billion miles to a point between Mars and Jupiter, taking approximately six years to reach its destination.

Once it reaches the asteroid, the spacecraft will deploy a range of scientific instruments to study the 170-mile-wide celestial body. Scientists hope to gain insight into the early stages of the solar system and the formation of rocky planets like Earth and Mars through this analysis.

Additionally, the Psyche mission will serve as NASA’s first deep space test of the Deep Space Optical Communications system. This laser-based communication system is expected to enable higher bandwidth transmissions for future NASA missions.

In related news, NASA recently unveiled samples of rock and dust obtained from the Bennu asteroid, which were brought back to Earth last month as part of a separate mission.

出典: NASA、SpaceX

